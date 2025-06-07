Smriti Irani to Ekta Kapoor on 50th b’day: She is the quiet strength behind many journeys

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) As Ekta Kapoor turned 50 on Saturday, former actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani, who played the iconic role of Tulsi in the show “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”, credited the TV Czarina as the “quiet strength behind many journeys.”

Smriti took to Instagram, where she shared a picture posing with Ekta, who cast the actress in 2000 as the lead Tulsi Virani in “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.”

For the caption, Smriti wrote: “That night, we walked — from the quiet lanes of Juhu to the sacred steps of Siddhivinayak. Not in celebration, but in surrender. She had made a silent vow when I was chasing a dream — a prayer not for herself, but for me. And when the dream turned real, when the world clapped — she didn’t call to revel in the applause.”

She recalled: “She reminded me: We owe Bappa our thanks. Gratitude walks before pride in her world. The world knows her as fierce - a woman of will, words, and unwavering resolve.”

Smriti said she has known Ekta’s “silences, the softness that doesn’t seek attention, the care that doesn’t need credit. She is the quiet strength behind many journeys, the keeper of promises no one else hears.”

The former actress wished all the success to Ekta.

“Today, she turns yet another page in her life…. A milestone many will raise a toast to. But in the hush of this day, I whisper a prayer — May peace wrap itself around her like a shawl on a weary evening."

"May success find her, not because she chases it, but because she gives so much of herself away. She deserves both. And so much more. Happy Birthday EK @ektarkapoor,” she added.

Talking about Smriti’s character ‘Tulsi’, her name resonated with almost every household and people who could easily connect with the character and the storyline. It was the most popular character in the Television serial.

