COMEDK UGET Result 2025 Declared: Check Your Scores Now

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the results of the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025. The candidates are now able to download their scorecard and rank list on the official website, (link not available), from 2 PM onwards.

A total of 1,31,937 candidates had registered for the exam, of whom 1,13,111 took the test. The exam was held on May 10 for all states except 24 centers where the exam was rescheduled due to certain unexpected circumstances on May 25.

Major Highlights of COMEDK UGET 2025 Results

More than 69 objections were raised against the final answer key, which was published on June 4.

11,412 candidates scored in the 90th to 100th percentile, out of which 3,330 candidates belonged to Karnataka.

Four Karnataka candidates have been ranked in the top 10.

How to Check COMEDK UGET 2025 Results

To view their scorecards, candidates may take the following steps:

Go to the official website: comedk.org

Log in to the candidate portal

Enter your user ID and password

View and download your scorecard

Retain a copy of the scorecard for future use

State-Wise Toppers List

The following is the list of toppers from various states:

Shishir H Shetty from Moodbidri, Karnataka

Malik Jain from Punjab

Varun J Kumar from Karnataka

Vennapusa Harshavardhan Reddy from Andhra Pradesh

Nitesh Anand from Bihar

NB Ritesh Shan from Ghaziabad, UP

Manojna Shreevijay Kalburgi from Amruthahalli, Karnataka

G Saikiran from Kalena Agrahara, Karnataka

Anurag Chaudhary from Chhajarsi, Uttar Pradesh

Bhupathi Nithin Agnihotri from Newtown, Andhra Pradesh

