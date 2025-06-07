COMEDK UGET Result 2025 Declared: Check Your Scores Now
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the results of the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025. The candidates are now able to download their scorecard and rank list on the official website, (link not available), from 2 PM onwards.
A total of 1,31,937 candidates had registered for the exam, of whom 1,13,111 took the test. The exam was held on May 10 for all states except 24 centers where the exam was rescheduled due to certain unexpected circumstances on May 25.
Major Highlights of COMEDK UGET 2025 Results
More than 69 objections were raised against the final answer key, which was published on June 4.
11,412 candidates scored in the 90th to 100th percentile, out of which 3,330 candidates belonged to Karnataka.
Four Karnataka candidates have been ranked in the top 10.
How to Check COMEDK UGET 2025 Results
To view their scorecards, candidates may take the following steps:
- Go to the official website: comedk.org
- Log in to the candidate portal
- Enter your user ID and password
- View and download your scorecard
- Retain a copy of the scorecard for future use
State-Wise Toppers List
The following is the list of toppers from various states:
- Shishir H Shetty from Moodbidri, Karnataka
- Malik Jain from Punjab
- Varun J Kumar from Karnataka
- Vennapusa Harshavardhan Reddy from Andhra Pradesh
- Nitesh Anand from Bihar
- NB Ritesh Shan from Ghaziabad, UP
- Manojna Shreevijay Kalburgi from Amruthahalli, Karnataka
- G Saikiran from Kalena Agrahara, Karnataka
- Anurag Chaudhary from Chhajarsi, Uttar Pradesh
- Bhupathi Nithin Agnihotri from Newtown, Andhra Pradesh
Applicants can view their results and download their scorecard from the official website.
