Allu Arjun-Atlee AA22: Samantha Reacts to Deepika Padukone's Powerful Glimpse

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun's upcoming movie, directed by Atlee, is a subject of immense anticipation. Sun Pictures is presenting this project with outstanding prestige and is making every effort to assemble the finest cast and crew for the film. For a while, there have been many rumors about who will be paired opposite Allu Arjun for this ambitious sci-fi film, and the makers have finally unveiled who is going to play the lead actress in the movie.

Sun Pictures released a glimpse that shows how Atlee convinced Deepika Padukone to accept the project. "The Queen Marches to Conquer," says the video, and Deepika could be seen preparing for the queen warrior getup that Atlee has designed for her.

Since last night, speculations have been rife that it will be Janhvi Kapoor who will be playing the main lead opposite Allu Arjun, but Sun Pictures surprised everyone by announcing Deepika as the main lead. The glimpse is expected to generate significant excitement, particularly in the North, where Allu Arjun has garnered a substantial fan base, especially following the success of Pushpa 2.

When two talented individuals unite to realize Atlee's ambitious vision, the outcome will undoubtedly be a blockbuster, and AA22 is demonstrating this. Reacting to Deepika Padukone's powerful glimpse, Samantha took to her Instagram stories to write, "Yasss Queen," and tagged both Deepika and Atlee.

Watch the glimpse below: