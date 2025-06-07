Deepika Padukone Joins Allu Arjun, Atlee for AA22 and A6

In what can be a major casting coup that has set the Indian film industry abuzz, Icon Star Allu Arjun, acclaimed director Atlee and entertainment giant, Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures, the excitement just rose higher as Deepika Padukone joins the cast of this high-octane pan-India entertainer

The announcement video gives fans a first glimpse of this grand collaboration in action, with Deepika seen talking with Atlee, before seamlessly transitioning into full prep mode — donning elaborate headgear and stepping onto set in full costume, ready for battle. It's official: the queen conquers once more.

This film brings together the four formidable creative forces: Allu Arjun, the National Award-winning star for Pushpa; Atlee, known for massive blockbusters like Jawan, Theri, Bigil, and Mersal; and Sun TV Network, one of India’s most influential media powerhouses.

Now, with Deepika Padukone — one of Indian cinema’s most powerful and versatile stars — leading the charge as the female protagonist, the film’s scale and ambition have reached an entirely new level.

Tentatively titled Project AA22 x A6, the film is poised to be a cinematic milestone — blending intense emotion, adrenaline-pumping action, grand visuals, and storytelling deeply rooted in Indian culture for a global appeal. Production is slated to begin later this year, with more updates on the cast, crew, and release timeline expected soon.

Speaking about the collaboration, Atlee shared, "Collaborating with Deepika Padukone mam on Jawan was incredible—her range, power, and grace shine in every frame. She drives the story. Now, with her and Allu Arjun sir together, we’re creating something truly unforgettable—real filmmaker’s dream synergy."

Sun Pictures added,"Having Deepika Padukone on board elevates this project to a whole new level. She brings gravitas, star power, and an unmatched presence that will leave a lasting impact. With Atlee’s vision, Allu Arjun’s magnetic energy, and Deepika’s commanding brilliance, we’re creating something iconic for audiences across the globe."

As Deepika Padukone steps into the spotlight alongside Allu Arjun, under Atlee’s dynamic direction and Sun Pictures’ grand vision, the stage is set for a film that will break boundaries, ignite screens, and leave a lasting legacy.