K'taka govt extends Justice Michael D’Cunha Commission’s term to facilitate stampede case probe

Bengaluru, June 7 (IANS) The Karnataka government, on Saturday, issued a notification extending the term of the One-Man Commission led by retired Justice John Michael D'Cunha. This extension is to facilitate the probe into the Chinnaswamy stampede tragedy, which claimed 11 lives on June 4.

The Commission is currently investigating the Covid scam and the deaths of patients due to lack of oxygen at the Chamarajanagar district hospital, with a mandate to submit its report within a stipulated time period. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also appointed the D'Cunha Commission to probe the stampede case on June 5.

According to the order, the Enquiry Commission, led by High Court retired Justice Michael D'Cunha, was initially appointed on August 25, 2023, by the Karnataka government to investigate serious allegations regarding the purchase of medicines and equipment, and associated deaths, based on a report submitted by the Accounts Committee.

The Commission was originally mandated to submit its report within three months. Furthermore, on October 7, 2023, the government issued another notification providing fresh terms and conditions for that case and extended its term until December 31, 2025.

Meanwhile, the government issued another notification on June 5, 2025, forming a One-Man Commission, also headed by retired Justice Michael D'Cunha, to probe the incident of deaths and injuries resulting from the stampede during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory celebration event.

Given the urgency of this matter, the Commission has been directed to complete its enquiry and submit its report to the government within a month, the notification stated. It further clarifies, "Since the Commission needs to prioritise the stampede incident and submit the report in a month after completing the probe, the term of the Commission has been extended from August 1, 2025, to August 31, 2025."

The Congress-led government has ordered a three-pronged investigation into the stampede tragedy. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a magisterial probe by the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru City and District Magistrate, a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe, in addition to the judicial probe by the John Michael D'Cunha-led Commission.

Union Minister for Large and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy had questioned the government's multiple probes.

"The government wanted to show that it had taken measures regarding the incident before the High Court took up the suo motu PIL. However, the court is taking up the matter on June 10. The government first ordered a magisterial probe, then appointed a commission headed by a retired High Court Judge, and the case was also handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department. Which report are you going to accept?"

Following the direction by the government, the Karnataka Police, in the FIR lodged regarding the stampede, stated that the accused parties -- RCB franchise, event management firm DNA, and the KSCA Administrative Committee -- organised the victory celebration without the necessary permissions.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.