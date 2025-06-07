Eid prayers across J&K pass off peacefully

Srinagar, June 7 (IANS) Thousands of devout Muslims gathered across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday to offer Eid al-Adha prayers. Peaceful congregations were also held in various cities and towns throughout the Union Territory.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah joined the devotees in offering Eid prayers at the Hazratbal shrine on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

Hundreds of Muslims gathered at the shrine's lawns to offer prayers. Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also offered Eid prayers at the Hazratbal shrine.

This is the holiest Muslim shrine in J&K as it houses the Holy Relic of the Prophet.

Authorities had made adequate arrangements for security, sanitation, and healthcare at different places for the devotees in Srinagar city and all other cities and towns across J&K.

In Jammu city, the main Eid congregation was held at the Eidgah grounds in the Residency Road area of the city. Hindu and Sikh friends of Muslims were the first to greet them at the end of the Eid prayers in Jammu, Poonch & Rajouri districts.

Large Eid congregations were also held in Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Pulwama, Kulgam, and Shopian districts.

Children wearing new clothes accompanied their fathers to various Eidgahs, and after the prayers, Muslims embraced each other to carry forward the universal message of inclusive brotherhood of Islam.

After the Eid prayers, the ritual of offering animal sacrifices will begin across J&K.

Animal sacrifices are part of Eid al-Adha as these commemorate the greatest sacrifice offered by Prophet Abraham, who, under orders of Allah, decided to sacrifice his son, Ismail. As the blindfolded father tried to move the blade on the son’s throat, a lamb from heaven replaced Ismail under the knife.

When Prophet Abraham unfolded himself, he saw Ismail smiling at a distance when a lamb had substituted him for the sacrifice.

Muslims believe that when Prophet Abraham returned home handholding his son, there was a joyous celebration in the family -- Allah had accepted Abraham’s sacrifice and also saved Ismail’s life.

Eid al-Adha is the commemoration of that great event in Islamic history, and each year, the Hajj pilgrimage comes to an end with the pilgrims offering animal sacrifices in Mecca.

The basic spirit behind Eid al-Adha is that the outcome of every event and the destiny of every human being are in the hands of God, with whatever name the faithful choose to remember Him.

It is customary for Muslims to send mutton to their relatives, neighbours, and the poor on this auspicious day so that nobody is left out of the festivities of Eid.

