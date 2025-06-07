AP Inter Supplementary Results 2025 Declared: Official website, Step-by-step process!

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, BIEAP, has announced the AP Inter Supply Result 2025 today, June 7, 2025. Students who sat for the supplementary examinations of 1st and 2nd years can now check their results online.

How to Check Your Result:

Go to the official website: resultsbie.ap.gov.in

Select the result link for 1st or 2nd-year supplementary exams

Provide your login credentials, i.e., your hall ticket number

Your result will be shown on the screen

Alternative Method:

You may also verify your result by sending a "Hi" message to the Mana Mithra WhatsApp number: 9552300009.

Details Provided on Marksheet:

Student's name

AP Inter Hall Ticket Number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks secured

Overall result status (Pass/Fail)

Official Websites:

resultsbie.ap.gov.in

bie.ap.gov.in

Students are requested to retain their hall ticket numbers in hand for easy access to their scorecards. The results are available now, and students can access their scores online.

