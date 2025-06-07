AP Inter Supplementary Results 2025 to be released today at 11 AM at resultsbie.ap.gov.in

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the AP Intermediate Supplementary Exam Results 2025 on June 7 at 11 AM. Candidates who appeared in the 1st-year and 2nd-year improvement examinations can check their results online from the official BIEAP result website – resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

Along with the official website, BIEAP has also made it simple for students to obtain their results through WhatsApp. The candidates can easily send a "Hi" message to the Mana Mithra WhatsApp number: 9552300009 and obtain their results.

How to Check AP Inter Supplementary Results 2025 Online Using Mobile

The candidates can simply fetch their results using a mobile browser by following the below-given steps:

Open any web browser on your mobile.

Go to the official result website: resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

Click on the relevant link for the 1st or 2nd-year supply results.

Type in your login details, e.g., your hall ticket number.

The result will be displayed on your screen.

Official Websites for BIEAP IPASE Results 2025

Students can view their marks through the following official websites:

resultsbie.ap.gov.in

bie.ap.gov.in

Details Provided on Results of AP Inter Supply Marksheet 2025

After downloading, the marks memo will contain the following information:

Name of the candidate

Intermediate Hall Ticket Number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks secured

Overall result status (Pass/Fail)

Good luck as the results are coming live shortly. Students should keep their hall ticket numbers readily available to access their scorecards quickly.

Also read: Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Messages, Images, and Social Media captions for Bakrid!