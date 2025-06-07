AP Inter Supplementary Results 2025 to be released today at 11 AM at resultsbie.ap.gov.in

Jun 07, 2025, 10:45 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the AP Intermediate Supplementary Exam Results 2025 on June 7 at 11 AM. Candidates who appeared in the 1st-year and 2nd-year improvement examinations can check their results online from the official BIEAP result website – resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

Along with the official website, BIEAP has also made it simple for students to obtain their results through WhatsApp. The candidates can easily send a "Hi" message to the Mana Mithra WhatsApp number: 9552300009 and obtain their results. 

How to Check AP Inter Supplementary Results 2025 Online Using Mobile
The candidates can simply fetch their results using a mobile browser by following the below-given steps:

  • Open any web browser on your mobile.
  • Go to the official result website: resultsbie.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on the relevant link for the 1st or 2nd-year supply results.
  • Type in your login details, e.g., your hall ticket number.
  • The result will be displayed on your screen.

Official Websites for BIEAP IPASE Results 2025
Students can view their marks through the following official websites:

  • resultsbie.ap.gov.in
  • bie.ap.gov.in

Details Provided on Results of AP Inter Supply Marksheet 2025
After downloading, the marks memo will contain the following information:

  • Name of the candidate
  • Intermediate Hall Ticket Number
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Total marks secured
  • Overall result status (Pass/Fail)

Good luck as the results are coming live shortly. Students should keep their hall ticket numbers readily available to access their scorecards quickly.

