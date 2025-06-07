Crucial schedule of Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's bilingual action drama 'Dacoit' to begin on June 8

Chennai, June 7 (IANS) The unit of director Shaneil Deo's eagerly-waited pan-Indian action drama 'Dacoit', featuring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, is to begin a crucial shooting schedule from June 8 this year.

Sources in the know say that key scenes are to be shot during this schedule for the film, which is slated to hit screens on December 25 for Christmas this year.

The sources add that at present, both production and post-production work of the film are happening at a brisk pace.

Meanwhile, Adivi Sesh has completed the dubbing test for 'Dacoit'. A picture related to this development was released on social media recently.

A glimpse video that the makers had released earlier showed Mrunal Thakur being addressed as Juliet in the film. There's a voiceover that tells Juliet that everybody has betrayed her and that he(referring to Adivi Sesh's character) isn't here to do that. Just when you think that the hero's character would say something consoling to Mrunal's character, you hear Adivi Sesh, who appears to be a prisoner, saying, "I'm here to destroy you."

The film's makers have described their film as "An explosion of guns and roses… betrayal and trust… and above all, Love and Loss.Witness a wicked FIRE between two EXES."

Apart from Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, the film will feature director and actor Anurag Kashyap in a powerful role. It will also feature Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla among others.

While the film has been produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, Sunil Narang has taken on the responsibility of being its co-producer with Annapurna Studios presenting it.

The story and screenplay of Dacoit have been jointly written by Sesh and Shanil Deo. Sources claim that the movie, which is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, will provide a great cinematic experience to audience.

Danush Bhaskar is the cinematographer for the film, which has music by Bheems Ceciroleo and editing by Kodati Pavan Kalyan.

IANS

mkr/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.