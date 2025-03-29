IPL 2025: When and where to watch GT vs MI, head-to-head record

Ahmedabad, March 29 (IANS) Former champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will face off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) match 9 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams started their IPL 2025 campaign with a defeat and will be determined to bounce back in this crucial encounter.

Shubman Gill’s side fell short against Punjab Kings in their last outing, despite valiant knocks from Sai Sudharsan (74 off 41) and Jos Buttler (54 off 33) while chasing 244. Their bowlers, including Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada, struggled to contain PBKS' onslaught led by Shreyas Iyer (97 off 42).

Meanwhile, MI had a tough start, managing just 155/9 against Chennai Super Kings. Though their bowlers fought hard, CSK secured victory with five balls to spare. However, MI will be bolstered by the return of skipper Hardik Pandya, who will face his former team for the first time since leading them to the 2022 title.

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians have faced each other five times in the IPL, with Gujarat holding a slight advantage, having won three matches compared to Mumbai's two victories. Their rivalry began on May 6, 2022, and has since produced thrilling encounters. The most recent clash took place on March 24, 2024, where Gujarat emerged victorious.

When will the GT vs MI match take place?

The match will take place on Saturday. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will the GT vs MI match take place?

The match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Where will the live broadcast for GT vs MI match be available?

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

Where will live streaming for GT vs MI match be available?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans squad: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan, Karim Janat, Sherfane Rutherford, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians squad: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Lizaad Williams, Karn Sharma, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

