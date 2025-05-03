IPL 2025: SRH's season has gone from bad to worse after loss against GT, says Rayudu

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Former India batter Ambati Rayudu came down heavily on Sunrisers Hyderabad's struggling campaign in the IPL 2025 season following their 38-run loss against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Last year's runners-up are reeling at the ninth place in the points table with only three wins in 10 games so far. Their playoffs chances are all but over as they failed to strike a balance within their squad this season.

Dissecting SRH's loss, Rayudu feels that Gujarat's daunting total of 224/6 single-handedly took the match away from the visiting side. Home captain Shubman Gill played a knock of 38-ball 76 studded with 10 fours and two sixes while Jos Buttler smashed 64 off 37 balls laced with four sixes and three fours.

In reply, barring Abhishek Sharma, who scored 74 in 41 balls including six sixes and four fours, no other batter got going in the innings while others faltered against Gujarat's pace attack led by Mohammed Siraj (2-33) and Prasidh Krishna (2-19).

"I think the game was lost in the first innings itself. The target was just too much to chase, especially given the way they bowled early on, it was quite ordinary. But credit to GT for some extraordinary batting. SRH also fell short in the field, dropped catches, misfields - they just didn’t seem up for it tonight. GT brought so much energy, while SRH looked flat and low on intent," Rayudu said on JioHotstar.

“If you remove Abhishek Sharma's innings, there really isn’t much to talk about for SRH. That’s because of the quality of Gujarat Titans’ bowling and also some spectacular catches, one from Jos Buttler, one from Rashid Khan. Prasidh Krishna has been extraordinary, and those two wickets in the middle when the partnership was building for SRH were crucial. Their catching was top-class. And also Siraj, the way he has come back. Gujarat Titans is well and truly at the business end of the tournament and in a great zone," he added.

On SRH’s dwindling play-off chances, Rayudu said, "I think it's going to be a very difficult road ahead for SRH. Their season has gone from bad to worse after this loss. It’s like water vanishing at the bottom of the table. The points table looks like a map of India - once you cross Hyderabad, you’re headed to Chennai. That’s how far they’ve fallen. I don’t see them bouncing back this season. Their energy on the field was poor, to be honest. They’ll need to play much better cricket from here on and perhaps start thinking about rebuilding for the next season."

