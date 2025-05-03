Nani’s HIT 3 Day 3 Box Office Official: Grosses Rs 62 Crores Globally!

The highly anticipated film HIT-3, in which Nani plays the lead, has already made a solid start at the box office, grossing Rs. 62 crores in just two days. The film, which was directed by Shailesh Kolanu, was released on Thursday and has already received a lot of positive reviews. According to trade specialists, collections will increase significantly throughout the course of the upcoming weekend.

Rao Ramesh, Samudrakhani, and Srinidhi Shetty all have significant roles in HIT-3 in addition to Nani, which adds to the film's appeal. As the weekend progresses, all eyes will be on the box office success, and it is expected that the movie will continue to do well and become a great hit.