IPL 2025: Sam Curran aiming for England recall through strong show for CSK

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) England’s seam-bowling all-rounder Sam Curran said he is aiming to earn a recall into the national white-ball set-up via strong performances for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the upcoming 2025 IPL season starting on March 22.

Curran hasn't played for England since last year’s white-ball series against the West Indies and didn’t earn selection for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan. "My main aim is probably just to get back into the (England white-ball) side. With England, I guess I've never really found that perfect role.

"In the Champions Trophy and the series in India (at the start of 2025), there was no hiding that they stacked the batting in terms of playing a lot of batters and those extra quicks. I feel like if I get my role right with England, I'll get back into it, who knows what will happen now. The cliché of (needing) runs and wickets is no debate, I've got to keep doing that.

"I feel in a really good space. I was obviously gutted when it happened, but I'm still pretty young and feel like I have matured when it comes to handling the bad stuff. Being a bit more experienced, reading situations better, I really hope I can get back into the team. There is only one way (to do that), hopefully I can have a really good IPL and see where we are in the summer," Curran was quoted as saying by ICC, on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

CSK will open their IPL 2025 campaign against fellow five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23. IPL 2025 will also mark the start of Curran’s second stint with CSK after previously featuring for them in 2020 and 2021 seasons. He also talked about the feedback McCullum gave him on why he was left out of England’s white-ball scheme of things.

"Baz (McCullum) called me at the start when I did get left out, was clear and honest, and I respected that. I've never worked under him, but he seems very honest and clear about (what he wants). He said I won't be there right now but that didn't mean the door was shut. It's about going away, doing really well and performing.

"He was very honest in terms of what the balance of the side was and how I could have been in had they done it differently. I respect that more than the classic 'you're just a little bit unlucky to miss out'. Sometimes as a player those ones that are a bit more brutal can be really good because you want to go and prove them wrong. Fingers crossed come June I'll be back in the squads and performing," he said.

