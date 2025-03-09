IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans rope in Matthew Wade as assistant coach

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) The winners of the IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans (GT) have named former Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade as assistant coach ahead of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Wade will join head coach Ashish Nehra, batting coach Parthiv Patel, and assistant coaches Aashish Kapoor and Narender Negi in the coaching staff. "Champion. Fighter. Now our Assistant Coach! Welcome back to the GT Dugout, Matthew Wade!," Gujarat Titans posted on X.

The 37-year-old was a member of the title-winning squad of GT in 2022 under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy and then in 2024, where he played only three matches. The Aussie, who has played 15 IPL matches, was not part of the IPL mega auction following his retirement from international cricket.

Wade called time on a 13-year international career last October, having appeared for Australia on more than 200 occasions, with the majority of those coming via the two white-ball formats. A T20 World Cup 2021 winner finished up having played 36 Test matches, 97 ODIs and 92 T20Is for Australia, having also captained the ODI and T20 sides.

The upcoming edition of the IPL will begin on March 22, with defending champion Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the season opener. The Titans will open their campaign against Punjab Kings at their home ground in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 25.

The Titans have built a strong 25-member squad in the mega auction last year, with the acquisition of top players including South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, England's Jos Buttler, one of India’s leading fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and all-rounder Washington Sundar.

India opener Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan of Afghanistan, Sai Sudharsan of Tamil Nadu, Rahul Tewatia of Haryana, and Shahrukh Khan of Tamil Nadu were the retained players of the franchise.

The Titans had finished eighth among 10 teams in the last edition of the IPL after losing Hardik Pandya, their captain of the first two seasons, to the Mumbai Indians.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.