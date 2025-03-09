Haryana School Holidays 2025: Four Local Holidays Announced

The Haryana government has declared four local holidays for schools in the upcoming 2025 academic session. The Directorate of School Education issued a notification outlining these holidays for both students and teachers in government schools.

The designated holidays are:

April 18: Good Friday

May 12: Buddha Purnima

October 10: Karva Chauth

November 25: Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day

In addition to these, schools will also observe regular holidays on Sundays and other official holidays. The Directorate has instructed all District Education Officers to ensure these holidays are implemented across the state.