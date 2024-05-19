IPL 2024: SRH v PBKS overall head-to-head, when and where to watch

Hyderabad, May 19 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play host to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 69 of the IPL 2024 on Sunday afternoon.

As a washout in Hyderabad on May 15 confirmed a playoffs berth for SRH while PBKS will be looking to end their campaign with a resounding victory.

The two teams have met 22 times in the IPL with SRH holding an advantage in the head-to-head matchups.

SRH v PBKS head-to-head 22-

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 15

Punjab Kings: 7

SRH v PBKS match time: The match starts at 3:30 PM IST (10:00 AM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 3:00 PM (9:30 AM GMT)

SRH v PBKS match venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH v PBKS Live broadcast on television in India: The SRH v PBKS match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of SRH v PBKS is available on JioCinema

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Umran Malik, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Maharaj Singh

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Ashutosh Sharma, Tanay Thyagarajan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

