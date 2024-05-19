Cate Blanchett blows kisses as ‘Rumours’ gets 4-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Los Angeles, May 19 (IANS) Acclaimed Hollywood star Cate Blanchett was seen blowing kisses to the Cannes Film Festival audience after her new apocalyptic comedy film 'Rumours' received a four-minute standing ovation at the prestigious event.

The film was welcomed with laughter throughout the entirety of the late-night screening. While some of the auditorium emptied out while the credits rolled, the majority of filmgoers waited patiently to pay their respects to the film’s stars.

The film’s trio of directors, Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson, made a speech together after the applause wrapped, thanking the audience and quoting their own film by saying, “It’s better to burn out than to fade away.”

'Rumours' follow a group of world leaders who meet at the G7, a political and economic meeting of the minds between Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US, but get lost in the woods while trying to compose a joint statement.

The dark comedy film also features Alicia Vikander, Charles Dance, Roy Dupuis, Denis Menochet, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Rolando Ravello, Takehiro Hira, and Zlatko Buric.

