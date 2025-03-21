Indo-German partnership in science & education is stronger than ever: German Ambassador

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) With about 50,000 Indian students studying in Germany, the partnership between the two countries in terms of science and education is stronger than ever, said German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Dr. Philipp Ackermann.

He said this at an event held in the national capital to mark the German academic exchange service, DAAD’s 65th anniversary in India, and its 100-year commitment to fostering international academic collaboration.

Even as India looks to strengthen its academic ties with Germany, it will host more than 80 German universities and research institutions. This will be a significant step towards enhancing academic and research partnerships, said DAAD.

“The Indo-German partnership in science and education is stronger than ever. It is one of the building blocks of our bilateral ties. We have almost 50,000 Indian students in Germany, the largest group of foreign students from any country,” Ackermann said.

“Indian scientists are contributing to our research landscape, with their talents, their ambitions, and their discoveries. It is a pleasure to see this exchange grow so dynamically, from year to year,” he added.

At the event, DAAD also published a strategy paper on cooperation with India. The paper highlights the great potential of academic exchange and scientific cooperation between Germany and India and provides German universities with specific recommendations for action.

"Academic cooperation with the world's largest democracy is gaining strategic importance for Germany in principle, but also in light of the major geopolitical developments and upheavals," said DAAD President Prof Dr Joybrato Mukherjee.

"India is rapidly developing into one of the world's leading centres of science and innovation. The dynamic development of the Indian higher education and research system opens up numerous opportunities for bilateral cooperation - from student mobility and the recruitment of skilled labour to research and innovation partnerships," Mukherjee added.

Further, DAAD also presented some recommendations for German universities for further expansion of academic cooperation with India. These include establishing strategic collaborations; attracting Indian talent; promoting transfer and innovation; and strengthening regional expertise.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.