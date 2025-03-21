Karnataka SSLC Board Exams 2025: March 22 Band, How it will impact 10th Class Students, Parents?

The Karnataka Bandh on March 22 could have a significant impact on SSLC (Class 10) exams scheduled for tomorrow, March 21. Here’s how:

Potential Impact on SSLC Exams:

Public Transport Disruptions: With BMTC and KSRTC bus services likely to be affected, students relying on public transport may face difficulties in reaching their exam centers on time.

Parental Concerns: Parents may be worried about their children's safety due to possible protests or disruptions on the roads.

Traffic and Roadblocks: Road closures, processions, or protests could lead to congestion and delays, further affecting students’ travel.

Government's Stance: The Karnataka government has stated that it will not support the bandh, emphasizing that SSLC exams should not be disrupted. Authorities are likely to deploy security measures to ensure smooth conduct.

Alternative Travel Plans: Students are advised to leave early for their exam centers and arrange for private transport where possible to avoid last-minute hassles.

Deputy CM Shivakumar Opposes Karnataka Bandh

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has stated that the government does not endorse the bandh. Speaking in the Legislative Council, he assured that the administration would engage with pro-Kannada organizations to dissuade them from proceeding with the shutdown, calling it an inappropriate approach.

Shivakumar’s remarks came in response to Leader of Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, who raised concerns over the bandh’s potential impact on SSLC students appearing for exams on the same day.