Indira Gandhi is inspiration for 'people's government', says Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Nov 19 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid rich tributes to late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary and said that she is the inspiration for "people's government."

The Chief Minister recalled the services of the first and only woman Prime Minister of India, Bharat Ratna Indira Gandhi.

He greeted people on the occasion of ‘National Integration Day’ which is being observed to commemorate Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

The CM praised ‘Iron Lady’ for continuing Nehru's legacy of strong leadership and introducing a slew of revolutionary reforms which benefited the people of the country.

CM Revanth Reddy remembered that Indira Gandhi made special efforts for the upliftment of the poor and women. "Inspired by Indira Gandhi’s words that ‘Women are the symbol of Indian strength’, the Telangana government is also giving top priority to women empowerment," the CM said.

Promoting one crore women as ‘crorepatis’ is among the main goals of ‘Indiramamma Rajyam'.

He stated that it is a matter of pride to hold ground-breaking ceremonies for the newly constructed Indira Mahila Shakti buildings in 22 districts on Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

Perhaps for the first time in the country's history, setting up solar power plants with 4,000 women's groups is also another big achievement of the People’s government, the CM added.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud also paid rich tributes to Indira Gandhi.

