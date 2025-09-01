Indian Naval ships Tamal, Surat depart Jeddah after port call

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Underscoring the growing naval engagement and maritime cooperation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Indian Naval warships INS Tamal and INS Surat concluded their port call at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on August 30, an official said on Monday.

The ships participated in a Passage Exercise with RSNF Corvette HMS Jazan and thereafter continued with their planned deployment, he said.

During the port call, the ships engaged extensively with the Royal Saudi Naval Force and Saudi Border Guard through sports fixtures and personnel interaction. The ships also hosted the Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan, on board on August 28, said the official in a statement.

The Commanding Officers of INS Tamal and INS Surat called on RAdm Mansour Bin Saud Al-Juaid, Western Fleet Commander of RSNF, and Maj Gen Fahad Bin Majid Al-Duajani, Commander of the Royal Saudi Border Guard in Mecca Region.

Both sides deliberated on non-traditional security challenges in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean Region. The need for joint operations and extensive information sharing was recognised by both sides.

INS Tamal hosted a cultural programme onboard, which was attended by senior Saudi officials, functionaries from the Embassy of India, Riyadh and eminent members of the Indian diaspora.

The visit strengthened defence collaboration and friendly ties with Saudi Arabia and provided an opportunity for both navies to share Best Practices and explore avenues for further engagements.

Earlier, Saudi naval and Indian officials accorded a warm welcome to INS Tamal as the Indian Navy’s newest stealth frigate arrived at Saudi Arabia's Jeddah for a port call on August 27.

INS Tamal arrived in Jeddah on passage to India post-commissioning in Russia.

The stealth frigate arrived in Saudi Arabia from Greece's Souda Bay, where the ship's crew engaged with the Hellenic Navy and NATO functionaries during the port call from August 19 to 22.

This included the Commanding Officer's call on Commodore Dionysios Mantadakis, Base Commander of Souda Bay Naval Base, Captain Kouplakis Iiias, Head of the NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Centre (NMIOTC), and Captain Stephen Steacy, Commanding Officer of the Naval Support Activity of the US Navy on August 19.

The discussions during the meetings focused on operational matters and maritime cooperation.

A cross-deck visit for the crew of INS Tamal was conducted onboard the multi-role amphibious assault unit ITS Trieste, a Landing Helicopter Dock of the Italian Navy, at Souda Bay.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.