30 Years of Vennupotu: Chandrababu’s Usurpation of Power from NTR Marked a Black Day in Democracy

In a vitriolic attack on Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP has said the celebrations of his assuming office of Chief Minister 30 years back is black day in democracy as he usurped power and Party from the founder President NTR in an organized coup.

Speaking to media here on Monday, former MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu said, this does not mark the assumption of office by Chandrababu Naidu but it is a black day of democracy where he has overthrown his father-in-law and taken over the Party and Chief Minister office by manipulation.

History should be kept alive and the younger generation should know about the facts that led to the death of NTR which was a fall out of the mental agony he had undergone due Chandrababu, with his publicity mechanism in full play with demeaning stories on NTR only to grab the power.

It was the day that the elected popular government of NTR was thrown out by nefarious means by Chandrababu Naidu and made deft moves to keep the NTR clan away from high office all the time. It was a day when democracy was mocked at, he said adding that to celebrate it as an achievement is a shameful act.

The sly politics of Chandrababu has kept NTR family members out of limelight while he continued to elevate himself though his friendly media which has spun stories showing NTR in a negative shade and kept the ball rolling.

As Chandrababu has usurped power from NTR, he still fears if Lokesh will play the same game and shunt him out if Pawan Kalyan joins hands to oust him and he lives in constant fear, he said.

His co-brother Daggubati Venkateswara Rao should come out with the version of the crisis that led to the ouster of NTR, the sequence of events and the fall out, he demanded.