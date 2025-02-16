Indian healthcare system comes of age with institutes like NCI-AIIMS: JP Nadda

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the narrative is changing regarding the Indian healthcare system where bone marrow transplant is possible in institutes like the National Cancer Institute (NCI) of AIIMS, Jhajjar campus, Union Health Minister JP Nadda has said.

Nadda said the institute has matured into a world-class healthcare provider in a short span of 6 year and over time, it has evolved into a referral centre offering multidisciplinary care and providing better and patient-centric care”.

He appreciated the dedication of doctors, health workers and administration of the institute to make the progress happen.

Speaking at the ‘AIIMS Oncology Conclave 2025’, the minister also admired the high-quality precision and high-quality services of the nuclear medicine targeted treatment ward at NCI, and underlined that “these facilities are the hardware while the faculty members and doctors are the software of the developing robust healthcare system.”

Nadda further stated that cancer is a daunting diagnosis that brings fear — not just of the illness, but of the future, of livelihood, of losing loved ones, and the inevitable economic and emotional strain.

He also visited and appreciated the Vishram Sadan at the NCI, developed by the Infosys Foundation, provides essential accommodation for patients' attendants in a cost-effective way, enhancing support for families during challenging times. It also provides psychological and educational support to the needy, setting a benchmark for others.

As an “Incubator,” the Centre for Medical Innovations and Entrepreneurship (CMIE) is responsible to handhold and support indigenous innovations in the healthcare sector, which is tremendous.

By enabling Indian startups to leverage the mentorship and guidance of AIIMS faculty and scientists, and by giving them access to advanced laboratory equipment and resources at AIIMS at nominal payment, CMIE is fostering a culture of innovation, said the minister.

He underlined that the government has introduced screening for individuals aged 30 years and above under NHM at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and over 26 crore people have been screened for oral cancer, 14 crore for breast cancer, and 9 crore for cervical cancer at Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs.

The minister also emphasised that “to make cancer treatment available to the poor and the vulnerable, under AB PM-JAY, cancer-related treatment is provided for Medical, Surgical, Radiation and Palliative Oncology across 219 packages. Since the inception of AB PM-JAY, approximately 68.43 lLakh hospital admissions amounting to Rs. 13160.75 crore have been authorised for cancer-related packages under the scheme.”

Citing a recent Lancet study, he underlined that “timely cancer treatment initiation has improved significantly because of the Ayushman Bharat Jan Aarogya Yojna. Patients enrolled under AB-PMJAY saw 90 per cent rise in access to cancer treatment within 30 days.”

