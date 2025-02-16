Will continue to deliver quality healthcare services to insured workers: Union Minister

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Emphasising the government’s commitment to delivering quality healthcare services to insured workers, Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, has instructed the officials to prioritise efficient medical service delivery and expedite the timely completion of hospital renovation and construction projects.

Mandaviya visited ESIC Hospital in Andheri and Directorate General, Factory Advice and Labour Institutes (DGFASLI).

During his visit to ESIC Hospital, Dr Mandaviya assessed various facilities, including registration counters, the online registration facility under the Dhanwantri module, the dental unit, and the internal medicine department.

He also interacted with patients and staff to understand their experiences and feedback on the services provided.

The Union Minister also visited DGFASLI, where he was briefed on the institution’s pivotal role in occupational safety and health (OSH), regulatory frameworks, and ongoing training programmes. He toured various infrastructure facilities, including training halls, conference rooms and digital resource centres.

The minister showed a keen interest in the laboratories maintained by DGFASLI, particularly those focused on industrial hygiene and personal protective equipment (PPE) testing. He underscored the importance of strengthening OSH frameworks and enhancing technical expertise in the sector.

To improve efficiency and transparency, he directed officials to accelerate digitisation of processes, including inspections, ensure better upkeep of laboratories, and maintain a strong focus on transparency in regulatory activities.

Meanwhile, the payroll data of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) reveals that 16.07 lakh new employees were added in November last year out of which over 47 per cent are young employees up to the age group of 25 years, which is a good indicator of new jobs being created in the economy.

As many as 20,212 new establishments have been brought under the ambit of the ESI Scheme in the month of November 2024 thus ensuring social security to more workers, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Further, the year-on-year analysis shows a growth of 0.97 per cent in net registrations compared to November 2023.

