Indian graduates show strong aptitude for AI, ML roles: Report

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Indian graduates are demonstrating a strong aptitude for roles in the fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), according to a report on Tuesday.

The report by talent assessment firm Mercer Mettl showed that Indian graduates had a 46.1 per cent employability rate in the fields of AI and ML -- the highest among all technical roles.

The report, encompassing data from more than 2700 campuses and over 1 million learners, reveals a complex landscape of both promising adaptability and persistent skill gaps.

It also found that 50 per cent of graduates in India possess soft skills needed for AI/GenAI collaboration, but they needed improvement in creativity (44.3 per cent employability).

Communication skills (55.1 per cent), critical thinking (54.6 per cent), and leadership skills (54.2 per cent) were found to be strong areas. With a 46 per cent employability rate, learning agility is vital for navigating the evolving tech landscape.

Further, the report showed that Tier 1 college graduates are the lead in employability (48.4 per cent), followed by Tier 2 (46.1 per cent) and Tier 3 (43.4 per cent) institutions, but the potential exists across all tiers, especially in specialised tech areas. Tier 2 college graduates were found to excel in UI/UX developer roles (58.3 per cent employability).

Delhi showed the highest employability (53.4 per cent), followed by Himachal Pradesh and Punjab (51.1 per cent). Uttarakhand and Jharkhand also performed well (50 per cent and 49.6 per cent respectively).

Notably, the report found equal employability for male and female graduates in AI and ML sectors as well as in data science, but disparities were seen in software testing.

“In 2025, the employability rate for Indian graduates stands at 42.6 per cent, reflecting a slight decline from 44.3 per cent in 2023, primarily due to evolving industry expectations. However, there has been significant progress in employability for technical roles as colleges and students increasingly focus on developing skills that meet market demands,” said Siddhartha Gupta, President of Mercer India.

“On the other hand, the development of certain non-technical and soft skills presents a more complex learning curve, often requiring additional time to cultivate. This data clearly underscores these trends,” he added.

