Indian Coast Guard holds awareness campaign in Ranchi, woos youth for serving the force

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) The Indian Coast Guard, which secures India’s maritime borders extending into thousands of kilometres, organised an awareness campaign in Jharkhand’s capital, Ranchi, on Monday, to inspire the youth to join the forces and serve the motherland.

The awareness campaign is part of the Coast Guard’s pan-India drive to encourage and persuade the youth to come forward to serve the nation and make their own valuable contributions to national security.

At the Ranchi event, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Sanjay Seth and senior officers of the Indian Coast Guard interacted with the students at SS Memorial College and other institutions.

The students were called upon to join the Indian Coast Guard and take steps toward fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve for Viksit Bharat 2047.

DIG K.L. of the Coast Guard provided the students with many interesting and technical insights. Bags and kits were also distributed among the students by the Coast Guard.

Addressing the event, MoS Sanjay Seth said that the campaign is a golden opportunity for the youth to know about the force and also make a conscious decision about joining it.

The Minister also took to social media to share the pictures of the interactive session with students and wrote on X, “I participated in the awareness and recruitment campaign programme organised at Gossner College. I interacted with the students here. The Indian Coast Guard is not just a force that provides employment. It is a force that offers the opportunity to serve the nation and society. I was very pleased to see the awareness and enthusiasm among the students towards the Coast Guard Force.”

The Coast Guard has selected 50 educational institutions in Ranchi, where information related to the Indian Coast Guard and the recruitment process is being shared among the youth.

Notably, the Coast Guard not only secures India's sprawling maritime border but also ensures the protection of marine life while taking a lead role in conducting relief and rescue operations during maritime disasters.

