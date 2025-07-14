Vedang Raina drops his beautiful version of the 'Jashn-E-Bahaaraa' track from Jodhaa Akbar

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Vedang Raina seems to be a man of many talents. Aside from being a good actor, Raina shared a glimpse of his singing prowess through his latest Instagram post.

The clip dropped on Instagram showed the 'Jigra' actor sharing his beautiful version of the "Jashn-E-Bahaaraa" track from the 2008 historical drama, "Jodhaa Akbar", starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Raina captioned the video, "Just jamming to a classic"

Amazed by Raina's beautiful rendition of the beloved track, actress Sharvari commented "Wow".

The melodious tracks of Ashutosh Gowariker's directorial have been composed by the music maestro A. R. Rahman.

Set against the backdrop of the 16th century, "Jodhaa Akbar" shows the fictional tale of the Mughal Emperor Akbar and the Hindu Princess Jodhaa Bai.

Work-wise, Raina has been roped in for Imtiaz Ali's next, where he will be seen sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharvari.

Expected to go on floors in August 2025, the -yet-untitled flick will reach the cinema halls on Baisakhi 2026.

Enjoying a contemporary and witty narrative, the drama explores the depth of human connection.

Talking about the project, the 'Tamasha' maker said: “ ‘Tum mere paas hote ho goya, Jab koi doosra nahin hota’ (‘You are with me, however, When there is no one else’) -Momin. Can love really be lost? Can home be taken away from someone’s heart?”

Revealing that the film has a "big heart,” Ali added, “It has a large canvas, yet is very personal. It is a story of a boy and a girl, but also a country. Wish us well as we dive into the currents of this dynamic story, we hope to emerge next year with a touching cinematic experience in a theatre near you."

Further details regarding the cast and crew of the forthcoming drama have been kept under wraps for now.

The project will mark Raina's primary on-screen pairing with Diljit and Sharvari.

