Kuberaa OTT Release: Disappointed Fans Slam Nagarjuna and Dhanush Film

One of the hits in Tollywood this past month, Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula and starring Nagarjuna, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and others, had quickly become a fan favorite, especially in the Telugu states. Even though Kuberaa's reception in Tamil and up North was poor, it managed to make excellent money when it comes to overseas collections.

Kuberaa surpassed $2 Million dollars at the North American box office, and owing to the fact that Sekhar Kammula's movies typically do well over there, it doesn't come as a surprise, but the film remains the biggest hit in Nagarjuna and Dhanush's careers, especially overseas. The film swiftly announced its pre-planned streaming date.

Kuberaa OTT Release: Why are Fans Unhappy?

The movie's digital rights were bagged by Amazon Prime Video, and there were speculations before the release over how the film's post-production had to be rushed because of this OTT deadline from the streaming giant. Prime had announced recently that Kuberaa will be available on its platform from July 18th.

This decision didn't sit right with fans who were disappointed with Prime over the fact that Kuberaa is still running in the theaters. Kuberaa's OTT date raises a pertinent question over how streaming platforms have emerged as crucial decision-makers in the release of a film, and this is one issue that keeps repeating itself with almost every big movie release in Tollywood.

Now, it remains to be seen how well Kuberaa will be received by the audiences on streaming once it makes its debut this Friday.