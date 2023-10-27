India’s first all-women police station golden jubilee celebrations end on Friday

Kozhikode, Oct 27 (IANS) It has been 10 days of celebrations at the country’s first all-women police station in Kerala's Kozhikode.

It was the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who inaugurated the police station in 1973 and present with her was the then Governor N.N. Wanchoo, ChiefMinister C. Achutha Menon and Home Minister K. Karunakaran. Though these personalities have all become history, the first Sub Inspector of the Police M. Padminiamma, now retired, leads a peaceful life in the state capital city.

Gandhi gave her a pen to sign the register which is preserved at the station.

Among one interesting anecdotes connected to the first case that was registered soon after the station was inaugurated was the case of a missing boy, who had come along with his parents to witness the momentous occasion. The boy had gone missing soon after the function got over.

The boy, R.L. Baiju was later found and today he is a Family Court judge near here.

The present Sub Inspector at the station K.K. Tulasi is happy with all the attention that the station was getting, and she said that it has been a busy 10-day celebration.

“Today is the last day of the celebrations and all of us have enjoyed it. Most of the cases that we are getting relate to domestic issues because this is an all women police station and women can freely come to us. They come to us and open up,” said Tulasi.

