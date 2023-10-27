Shobha Shetty To Get Evicted From Bigg Boss 7 Telugu 

Serial artist Shobha Shetty rose to fame with Karthika Deepam. She earned a loyal fan following, thanks to the soap. Later, Shobha got a slew of offers to feature in TV serials and she is part of a few.

Currently, the talented artist has been nominated on the reality show for elimination. That’s not all! She is also in the danger zone. She is in the bottom position with the least number of votes.

There is a possibility for the show makers to show her the exit door. Will they eliminate her or not is yet to be seen!

Let’s wait and see.