India, Malaysia hold 10th meeting of sub committee on military cooperation

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) The 10th meeting of Sub Committee on Military Cooperation between India and Malaysia was held in New Delhi on Thursday, during which both sides explored effective and practical initiatives to further expand the bilateral defence engagements.

The Ministry of Defence in statement on Friday said that during the meeting, the Indian side highlighted the potential of its defence industry with capacity and capability to cooperate with the Malaysian Armed Forces in its shipbuilding and maintenance plans.

Both the co-chairs also deliberated on the possible outcomes for the 12th Malaysia-India Defence Cooperation Committee (MIDCOM) meeting which will be held at the level of Defence Secretary in India in September this year, the statement added.

The ministry said that both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement the Enhanced Strategic Partnership based on mutual trust and understanding, common interests and shared values of democracy and rule of law.

The Enhanced Strategic Partnership was established during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Malaysia in 2015.

According to the ministry, the Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (International Cooperation), Ministry of Defence Amitabh Prasad, while the Malaysian side was headed by Assistant Chief of Staff, Defence Operations and Training Division Maj Gen Dato' Khairul Anuar bin Abd Aziz.

During the meeting, the existing defence cooperation between the two countries was also reviewed and wide-ranging discussions were held on issues of mutual interest.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.