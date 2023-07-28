Government prohibits de-oiled rice bran export till November 30

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Days after imposing a ban on export of non-Basmati white rice, the government on Friday prohibited export of de-oiled rice bran with immediate effect till November 30.

According to a notification issued by Directorate General of Foreign Trade, the export policy on de-oiled rice bran has been amended from "free" to "prohibited" till November 30.

India is a major exporter of the commodity and on an annual basis, more than 10 lakh tonnes of de-oiled rice bran is exported by India.

It is useful for preventing diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity.

