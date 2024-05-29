India assumes chairmanship of Colombo Process

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) India has assumed the Chair of Colombo Process for 2024-26, for the first time since the inception of the regional consultative process of migrant worker origin countries from South and Southeast Asia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

Colombo Process serves as a forum for the exchange of best practices on overseas employment. Also known as the Regional Consultative Process on the Management of Overseas Employment and Contractual Labour for Countries of Origin in Asia, it was established in 2003 and brings together 12 South and Southeast Asian labour-sending countries in a member state-driven, non-binding regional consultative process on migration.

"Promoting safe, orderly and legal migration. India assumed the Chair of Colombo Process for 2024-26, for the first time since its inception," the MEA said in a post on X.

India has been a member of the Colombo Process since its inception and has been actively participating in ministerial consultations, senior officers' meetings and meetings of the Thematic Area Working Groups (TAWGs).

New Delhi has also contributed to various studies undertaken under this process on remittance framework, rating mechanism of recruitment agencies, social protection for migrant workers, etc.

"Excited to welcome and support India as the new Chair of the Colombo Process. UN migration is committed to supporting the Colombo Process in promoting and protecting the rights of migrant workers, and facilitating safe, regular and orderly migration," said Amy Pope, Director General of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.