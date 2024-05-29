YSRCP Winning Big in AP Elections, YV Subba Reddy Predicts

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy exuded confidence that the ruling party will once again form the government in Andhra Pradesh after the results of Assembly elections are announced on June 4.

He said the huge turn out at the polling booths, especially by women beneficiaries of YSRCP welfare schemes, indicate that the ruling party will win closer to the 175 seats. He remarked that it is not just the confidence of the YSRCP but also the voters’ who have re-elected YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as their chief minister for the second term.

“We are confident that the party will return to power with a landslide victory. Jagan 2.0 government will continue its welfare schemes. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be administered an oath of office and secrecy by the Governor between 9 am and 11 am on June 9, Sunday,” Subba Reddy stated.

On the circular by the state’s chief electoral officer (CEO) on counting of postal ballots, Subba Reddy said the party has decided to approach the high court over the issue. He said the court will decide whether the CEO’s circular can be implemented or not.

YSRCP parliamentarian further said that CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena’s decision to relax the guidelines with regard to counting of postal ballots goes against the norms of Election Commission of India. The party has conveyed the displeasure to the CEO over the latest directive that postal ballots should be declared valid even without the signature and seal of the Returning Officer (RO). If we don’t hear back from the poll body then we will seek high court’s intervention into the matter, he added.

