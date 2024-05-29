TDP Media Did Not Carry Jr NTR's Pics

Hyderabad: Nandamuri family came together to pay rich tributes to former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder NT Rama Rao (NTR) on his 101st birth anniversary here on Tuesday.

However, the TDP-friendly media omitted the Tollywood powerhouse Jr NTR in its reporting. Reason, the TDP bosses Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh are not on good terms with the actor.

NTR’s son and Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, daughter Daggubati Purandeswari, who is now the BJP's Andhra Pradesh unit president, and grandson and popular actor Jr NTR paid floral tributes at NTR Ghat on the banks of Hussain Sagar Lake here.

Another son, Nandamuri Ramakrishna, grandson and actor Kalyan Ram, and other family members also paid their respects to the late leader. Jr NTR and his brother Kalyan Ram were the first to pay their floral tributes.

If you look at the coverage of the yellow media, you will notice that Balakrishna and Purandeswari were given prominence over Jr NTR. Ironically, the yellow media gave the space in their publications and reporting to those who are accused of deceiving the founder of the Telugu Desam Party. It is said that Naidu and Lokesh have started feeling threatened by Jr NTR and therefore the yellow media did not feature him prominently in its coverage of NTR’s birth anniversary event.

Recently, former MLC Buddha Venkanna demanded that the TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh should be elevated to the party president post. Amid the political discussion over Lokesh’s elevation, Jr NTR name is garnering people’s attention as he’s considered the true heir of NTR’s political legacy.

