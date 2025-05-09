India is always a winner: CM Yogi lauds armed forces amid India-Pak tensions; calls for national unity

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a gathering in Lucknow on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti on Friday, delivered a strong message of national unity amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Yogi Adityanath praised the armed forces and remarked that India is always a winner.

“With full integrity and responsibility, we all must boost the morale of our armed forces. We must stand firmly with our security forces. At the same time, any mischievous act that threatens our security must be exposed,” CM Yogi said.

Referring to misinformation being circulated, particularly through social media, the Chief Minister warned citizens to stay vigilant.

“There will be various mischiefs, especially through social media, and attempts will be made to spread rumours. But without worrying about any of that, the entire nation must follow the guidance provided by the central leadership, especially our respected Prime Minister Modi,” he stated.

Reaffirming India's strength and resolve, CM Yogi declared, “India is a winner and it will stay a winner; there’s no doubt in it.”

His remarks come in the wake of mounting tension at the India-Pakistan border following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.

In retaliation, India launched 'Operation Sindoor', targeting terrorist base camps across the Line of Control (LoC) and Pakistan-occupied- Kashmir (PoK).

The situation escalated further as Pakistan reportedly launched multiple drone and artillery attacks along the Western Border and engaged in ceasefire violations.

In response, the Indian Army released a strong statement asserting its preparedness and resolve: “Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded to with force.”

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi paid floral tributes to Maharana Pratap in Lucknow and posted on X: "On the occasion of the sacred birth anniversary of 'Hindu Surya', the great son of Mother India, national hero, Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap, paid homage to him by offering floral tribute to his statue in Lucknow today. His sacrifice and self-denial for his country and religion will always remain an inspiration for the present and future generations. Millions of salutations to his holy feet!"

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.