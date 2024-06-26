Illegal poppy cultivation in Manipur declined by 50-60 pc: CM Biren Singh

Imphal, June 26 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said on Wednesday that the area under poppy cultivation in the state has declined by around 50-60 per cent, citing surveys through satellite mapping.

Flagging off a bike rally to mark 'International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking' here, the Chief Minister said that large-scale destruction of poppy cultivation has been carried out across the state with the help of police and central forces.

Recalling an incident where a Village Defence Force (VDF) volunteer lost his life while carrying out a drive against poppy cultivation, the Chief Minister appreciated the state police for their dedicated efforts towards the 'War on Drugs' campaign.

He also appreciated the people of the state and civil society organisations for their unwavering support to the campaign.

The Chief Minister claimed that under the campaign launched by the state government in 2018 to intensify the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Manipur has been able to tackle the drug menace to some extent.

The bike rally organised by the Manipur Police under the theme 'The evidence is clear. Invest in prevention' will travel to various districts of the state.

Stating that the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed across the world to take a stand against drug abuse and illicit trafficking, the Chief Minister appealed to the people to stand together against drug abuse and make Manipur a drug-free state.

Earlier, Singh had said that 877 sq km of forest cover in Manipur was destroyed in 34 years (1987-2021), primarily for illegal poppy cultivation to manufacture various drugs.

