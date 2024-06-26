NorthEast United FC agree multi-year deal with midfielder Mayakkannan Muthu

Guwahati, June 26 (IANS) NorthEast United FC has announced the signing of Mayakkannan Muthu on a multi-year deal from Sreenidi Deccan FC. The 26-year-old midfielder from Tamil Nadu brings strength to the midfield of the Highlanders as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Mayakkannan Muthu began his football journey at Noble Football Academy in Tamil Nadu. His senior career took off with Gokulam Kerala FC, where he transitioned from the reserve team to the first team and played a crucial role in winning the I-League title in the 2020/21 season.

"I am thrilled to join NorthEast United FC. The ambition of the club and the vision they have for the future really motivated me to come here. I am excited to work with the team and contribute to our success in the upcoming seasons," said Mayakkannan on joining the club.

In the following season, Mayakkannan joined I-League debutants Sreenidi Deccan, where he showed his versatility, primarily playing as an anchorman and a box-to-box midfielder. He also captained his former team in the 2023-24 season, where he led them to a second-place finish in the league.

"We are very pleased to have Mayakkannan join us. His versatility and work ethic make him a valuable addition to our midfield. I look forward to working with him and helping him develop further as we aim for greater achievements this season," said Head Coach Juan Pedro Benali.

