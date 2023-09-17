Illegal casino busted in Gurugram, 43, including owners, held

Gurugram, Sep 17 (IANS) A total of 43 people were arrested and cash amounting to over Rs 2.10 lakh was seized from an illegal casino busted in Gurugram, police said on Sunday.

Police said they received a tip-off that a casino was running at Aranya Green Farmhouse near Sakatpur village road.

"Upon raiding the spot, we found illegal gambling taking place in the farmhouse," Gurugram Police PRO Subhash Boken said.

According to police, 43 people, including three owners Krishan Kumar, Surender Kunar, and Manish, were arrested from the spot.

"30 bottles of expensive liquor, 33 beer bottles, a money counting machine, casino table, 2,511 tokens, and 12 packets of playing cards have been seized,” Boken said.

