Delhi: 6 family members enroute to Home Minister’s house to commit suicide apprehended

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Six members of a family, who were on their way to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s house on Delhi’s Krishna Menon Marg on Sunday to reportedly commit suicide, were apprehended, a police official said.

As per sources, they used to set up carts in Delhi’s Anand Vihar area, and they were all upset due to the removal of the carts.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Pranav Tayal said that information was received that a family of six persons were coming on Krishna Menon Marg without proper authorisation.

"The police team reached the area and while they (the family members) were looking for the location, apprehended them In a timely manner to avert any incident," he said.

"Further action as per law has been taken," the DCP added.

