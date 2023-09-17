Karanvir Bohra on fun vacation in Ladakh’s Nubra Valley

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Popular TV actor Karanvir Bohra is now taking a fun vacation in the beautiful serene mountains of Ladakh.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a small snippet of himself throwing pebbles into a lake, and captioned: “Sometimes on the peak of the highest motor pass #khardungla and sometimes at its foothills #ladakh #nubra is a place you have to go once in your lifetime…”

Detailing the disconnect he felt from the outside world and the serenity from just being in the Valley, he detailed his vacation, showing videos of him getting up in the morning light; with the golden sun shining resplendently on the mountainous terrain and many small shrubs of greenery.

Waking up in the morning, he addressed his viewers and said in a sleepy voice: “Good morning Ladakh. Oh wait this is Nubra, but then again Nubra is in Ladakh so yeah.”

In a video, he showed the outside view of the early morning and taking it all in, he said: “This is the view from my place, and it is awesome. Unbelievable beauty.”

After that, the actor went outside wearing a simple black shirt and shorts looking at the serene valley and the morning sun.

After that, Karanvir went to the Desert Himalayan Resort with some of his friends and detailed his time in Ladakh, showcasing its beauty and simply saying: “This place is unbelievably good. Ladakh, so many thanks for your hospitality. Om Namo Shivay.”

Just a while ago, the actor who is a resident of Mumbai had posted an emotional note bidding farewell to the Mumbai double-decker bus service, which was disbanded by the state government.

The actor, who also was a part of ‘Bigg Boss 12’ and is best known for his roles in serials such as ‘Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?’, ‘Naagin 2’, ‘Qubool Hai’ along with films ‘Kismat Konnection’, ‘Mumbai 125 KM’, ‘Love Yoou Soniye’ and ‘Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna’, is making his TV comeback after a brief hiatus.

Karanvir is now all set to make a return in the new season of the television show ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava-Niyam Aur Shartien Laagu’, which is a spin-off of the original ‘Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?’.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.