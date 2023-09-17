I am here, does it not suffice, Adhir on Kharge's absence from flag hoisting at new Parliament building

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) As Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar hoisted the national flag at the new Parliament building on Sunday, Congress Leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury downplayed the absence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the function, asking if his presence was not enough.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the upper house, had written to Rajya Sabha General Secretary Pramod Chandra Mody that he will not be able to attend the flag hoisting function at New Parliament building on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Chowdhury and party Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari attended the event.

Asked about media about the absence of Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, Chowdhury said: "If I am not useful here, tell me I will leave... concentrate on those who are present here... I am here, does it not suffice for the media people..."

