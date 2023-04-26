Illegal arms factory busted in Aligarh, 5 arrested

Gurugram, April 26 (IANS) Haryana Police have arrested five persons, three from Gurugram and two from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, who were allegedly involved in manufacturing, selling and buying illegal weapons, the police said said on Wednesday.

A police team recovered three country-made pistols, one live cartridge, one Scooty and materials used in making illegal weapons from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Mohit Bansal, Uday, Mukesh Kumar alias Nikita, Ravi Kumar alias Dada, and Narender Sharma.

Mohit, Uday and Mukesh were arrested from Gurugram, while Ravi, who supplied the illegal weapons to the trio, was arrested from Aligarh on Mohit's disclosure.

Ravi's disclosure led the police to Narender, the gun manufacturing kingpin, who was running an illegal arms factory at his house in Aligarh.

"All the suspects were involved in illegal arms trade. A team from Sector-50 police station from Gurugram, with the help of Aligarh Police, raided the illegal arms factory running at Narender's house and nabbed him," said Nitish Aggarwal, DCP (East).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.