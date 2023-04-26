Bengal cattle scam: ED arrests Anubrata Mondal's daughter Sukanya

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal's daughter Sukanya Mondal in connection with the West Bengal cattle smuggling scam case.

The ED had summoned Sukanya Mondal to its headquarters here several times to question her in connection with the scam. However, she has avoided the summons.

Anubrata Mondal has already been arrested and is currently in judicial custody.

She was arrested by the ED eight months after her father, Anubrata Mondal, was arrested in August last year.

The ED wanted to question her about the sources of funds in the companies and rice mills in West Bengal's Birbhum district where she had been having directorship or partnership.

Probe revealed that she is the director of two companies, Neer Developer Pvt Ltd and ANM Agrochem Foods Pvt Ltd.

The companies have their offices at the same address where Bholebam Rice Mill, which is also owned by her, is located in Birbhum's Bolpur town. Apart from that, she had been having partnerships in a number of rice mills in Birbhum district.

Earlier, she was questioned by the ED but she denied having any knowledge or details about the companies, rice mills or other properties in her name.

She also maintained that their personal chartered accountant Manish Kothari was aware of all the details. Even Kothari was also arrested by the ED and is currently in judicial custody.

