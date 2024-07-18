IIT Mandi team conducts comprehensive life cycle assessment of solar cell technologies

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi conducted a comprehensive Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) of five solar cell technologies to determine the most sustainable and profitable options for solar energy production in India.

The study, published in the Journal of Environmental Management, is crucial for improving the environmental performance of solar technologies in India, especially following disruptions in the solar supply chain caused by COVID-19.

From 2010 to 2020, India made significant strides in clean energy, driven by initiatives like the Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission.

However, post-COP-26, the focus shifted to green solar manufacturing to enhance supply chain reliability, energy security, and decarbonisation.

Understanding the pros and cons of various solar technologies is essential for establishing effective solar power systems tailored to Indian conditions.

The researchers assessed five solar technologies: Mono-silicon, Polysilicon, Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS), Cadmium Telluride (CdTe), and Passivated Emitter and Rear Contact (PERC).

Using the life cycle assessment tool, they performed a cradle-to-gate analysis considering eighteen environmental impact categories, including global warming, ozone depletion, human toxicity, and particulate matter formation.

The study found that CdTe technology had the lowest environmental impact among the five technologies, with the least carbon dioxide emissions, ozone depletion potential, human health effects, and particulate air pollution. CIGS PV cells followed closely.

"The Life Cycle Assessment of solar module technologies can help identify the most sustainable technology that balances economic, social, and environmental benefits," said Dr Satvasheel Ramesh Powar, Associate Professor, School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, IIT Mandi.

"Our findings can guide policymakers to promote the most sustainable technologies, boosting the low-carbon economy and reducing the environmental impact of solar energy production," he added.

These findings offer valuable insights for investors and policymakers aiming to improve solar technology sustainability in India.

