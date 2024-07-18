Calcutta HC directs Bengal Police to submit cases diaries against LoP

Kolkata, July 18 (IANS) A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Thursday, directed the West Bengal Police to submit the case diaries in all the 26 police cases registered against the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari by next month.

Directing the state police to submit these case diaries by August 8, the single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta also maintained the protection to Adhikari against any coercive police action, including arrest. This was earlier granted by another single-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha, who was recently elevated to head a division bench of the High Court.

Justice Mantha earlier granted protection to Adhikari against coercive police actions in all 26 cases based on an appeal by the latter arguing that these cases were registered against him by the police to satisfy the political vendetta of the ruling Trinamool Congress. Justice Mantha also then directed the state police to obtain prior permission from the court to register any new FIR against the LoP.

While granting the protection against coercive action, Justice Mantha then observed that since Adhikari is the LoP by virtue of being elected by the people, his duty towards the electors cannot be hurdled through such cases.

Now, with the bench of Justice Sengupta too maintaining the same protection, the development comes as a relief for Adhikari as well as a blow to the state administration.

