(IANS Interview) Kejriwal orchestrating drama over giving up CM’s post: Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Congress leader and former MP, Sandeep Dikshit on Monday launched a sharp critique against the AAP and its leadership under Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of ‘orchestrating a drama’ over giving up the CM’s post.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, the Congress leader talked on a range of topics, from CM Kejriwal's resignation to the ‘One Nation, One Election’ issue. Here are excerpts from the interview.

IANS: Arvind Kejriwal is having a meeting today to decide the next CM of Delhi. What do you want to say about this?

Sandeep Dikshit: It does not make any sense. In most political parties, when power changes, the leader changes, and the Chief Minister changes. Then there is curiosity among the people because there are several leaders in many political parties. They have done something in political life, and have contributed to social service. They are known for some issues or regional politics or topics. But in the AAP, there is only Arvind Kejriwal who is the sole significant figure, the rest are his domestic servants and no one has any existence.

According to me, this decision will be taken on the basis of who will come and who is trusted by them, who will not let the file go out, who will suppress the evidence of corruption against them, who will work on their instructions. The one who will sign the contract which has to be signed. In a way, he will be there as their puppet.

They must have already decided the one or two faces who will be perfect for the CM's post. They will do all the formalities saying that they are looking for the best CM, just for show. All this is drama. It has no meaning. It is just a matter of wasting time.

IANS: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he wants the election to be held in November. What would you like to say about this?

Sandeep Dikshit: Elections are not held early due to the resignation of the CM or the Cabinet ministers. The Lieutenant Governor (LG) has the opportunity to explore the possibilities of a new government. If he explores the possibilities, then they can impose President's Rule without dissolving the Assembly.

Generally, the Assembly is bound to be dissolved in January-February.

If Kejriwal wants early elections, he should call the Cabinet and decide that they will send a proposal in this regard to the LG. They will appeal for holding the elections as soon as possible. Kejriwal is a former Income Tax officer and knows the Constitution very well. If he wants the elections to be held soon, then the Delhi CM should take steps instead of doing drama. Arvind Kejriwal should initiate the formal decision by the Delhi Cabinet to request the LG.

IANS: The Central government is moving ahead with 'One Nation, One Election', what is your stand on this?

Sandeep Dikshit: Let them keep trying. They could not do it simultaneously in Maharashtra and Haryana and they were just busy doing politics over it. Their condition in Maharashtra is very bad, the BJP will not get even 25-50 seats in Maharashtra. They have started a scheme to give pension to women there and think that it may increase some seats in Maharashtra. That's why they did not conduct elections there simultaneously.

When it suits their politics, it is not ‘One Nation, One Election’ and when it does not suit someone else's politics, it is ‘One Nation, One Election.’ They do not follow any principles. They see what benefit they can get and do things according to that.

IANS: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has said that late Rajiv Gandhi and Prime Minister Indira Gandhi were against reservation. LoP Rahul Gandhi talks about reservation, what do you have to say on this?

Sandeep Dikshit: He is the Vice President, he holds a constitutional post, so nothing much should be said. But he is one such Vice President whom I never take seriously. I respect him as a Vice President, but personally, I do not have any feeling of seriousness towards him.

