IANS Interview: BJP promotes self-made leaders while Cong's thrust is on dummy ones, says Ravneet Singh Bittu

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu, despite facing a drubbing in 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Ludhiana constituency, was sworn in as Minister of State (MoS) in Modi 3.0 Cabinet on Sunday.

Ravneet Singh Bittu is the grandson of Congress stalwart Beant Singh, who was assassinated by the militants while being the Chief Minister of Punjab.

He has been a strong critic of Khalistani hardliners and sympathisers.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Ravneet Singh said that despite his failure to secure Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat, he was made a Minister in PM Modi-led government because the BJP acknowledges and promotes merit while Congress tries to suppress self-made and strong-minded leaders.

Bittu switched sides to BJP from Congress and has been a Parliamentarian for three terms. In 2024, he contested Lok Sabha election from Ludhiana on a BJP ticket but was defeated by his rival, Congress MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Following is the full interview:

IANS: You lost the Lok Sabha elections from Ludhiana and still managed to get your place as minister in Modi 3.0 government. Your first reaction?

Ravneet Singh Bittu: Even though I lost the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency, Punjab has won. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kept Punjab as the top priority of his government. Despite my failure to secure the seat, they made me a Minister, keeping the state and the pressing need to address various challenges in the state.

IANS: Do you think the BJP fielded you in Punjab because they lacked an influential face?

Ravneet Singh Bittu: Do you think that the BJP lacks faces or leaders? Because of PM Modi's stellar leadership and BJP’s robust cadre base, every face becomes influential. I also don't believe in this misconception and no one else should do either. Hard work yields success because of the organisation.

We worked hard, and that is why we secured a 19 per cent vote bank. This is just the start. Future election results will see the BJP doing much better and also enhancing its numbers.

IANS: You talked about power, you were a part of Congress for a very long time. Did you not get any kind of power there?

Ravneet Singh Bittu: The Congress only promotes those who blindly follow their command and diktats. I can tell you from 15 years' experience in the party that they only promote dummy and yesmen and not the ones who work hard to create an identity for themselves as well as the party.

I was never even made a member of any committee, even though I won three consecutive terms. Congress fears self-made and strong-minded leaders and hence tries to suppress them. However, the BJP acknowledges self-made leaders.

IANS: Have you demanded any specific ministry in the government?

Ravneet Singh Bittu: Even after losing, I was inducted into the government, and you are talking about demand. I have already mentioned that there is no need to demand in BJP. People get what they deserve.

