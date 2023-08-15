‘I will not run away’: Congress legislator Kuzhalnaden on corruption charges

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 15 (IANS) Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnaden on Tuesday said that he is prepared to take on the alleged charges leveled by the CPI-M against him and will not run away.



His remarks came in the backdrop of Ernakulam district CPI-M Secretary C.N Mohanan statement where he alleged that the Congress legislator is engaged in tax evasion and has amassed huge assets which is more than his known source of income.

“I will not blame anyone. I am prepared to take on the charges leveled by the CPI-M against me. I will not run away. I will answer each and every charge that has been raised against me,” Kuzhalnaden said.

Mohanan alleged that Kuzhalnaden on March 18, 2021 had purchased a resort and property in Idukki district worth Rs 7 crores.

“In the documents, the value of the property shows only at Rs 1.72 crores. However, the very next day in his election affidavit he has put the value of the purchased property as Rs 3.50 crores,” Mohanan said.

Mohanan also pointed out that Kuzhalnaden started his legal practice around 12 years back and in a short span of time he has opened offices in Dubai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kochi.

CPI-M has been targeting Kuzhalnaden after he criticised Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter.

Kuzhalnaden also criticised the Chief Minister’s daughter when he released her IT returns showing lapses in running her IT firm.

