‘I’ve stated the truth’: K’taka Congress MLA on house allotment audio clip

Bengaluru, June 21 (IANS) Deputy Chairman of the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission and Congress MLA B.R. Patil said on Saturday that the purported audio clip, alleging rampant corruption in the Housing Department, is authentic and that the statements made are true.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, MLA Patil responded to questions by stating, “The audio clip regarding corruption in the Housing Department is original. It’s my voice. I have only stated the truth. Yes, it’s my audio. Allotments are not being made based on my recommendations. Corruption has existed during the tenure of all governments. However, our government came to power with the promise of delivering transparent and pro-people governance.”

He said that the state government should conduct a probe based on his statement.

The MLA added that he has not met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, but if he (Siddaramaiah) calls him, he will convey his clarifications.

Responding to the development, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that he condemns Patil’s statements regarding corruption in the Housing Department.

“I do not agree with him. His remarks have come to the notice of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and I will discuss the matter with him. Everything is done transparently, and decisions regarding house allotments are made at the local level. I don’t know in what context MLA Patil made these statements,” he added.

The controversy erupted after an audio clip surfaced on Friday, featuring MLA Patil, in which he claimed that if he were to disclose the information he has, the very foundation of the Congress-led government would be shaken.

The Karnataka BJP unit has demanded a judicial inquiry into the allegations and has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to seek the resignation of Housing Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan.

In the telephonic conversation captured in the audio clip, MLA Patil—who represents the Aland Assembly constituency in Kalaburagi district—is heard speaking to Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan’s personal secretary, Sarfaraz Khan. Patil expresses anger and frustration over alleged bribery in the allotment of houses in villages within his constituency.

“Houses are being allotted only to those who have paid bribes. I’m saddened to raise this complaint against my own government. A total of 950 houses have been allotted across different villages after collecting money from beneficiaries. My recommendation letters are being ignored, while preference is given to the list submitted by the Gram Panchayat President,” Patil is heard saying.

Sarfaraz Khan is heard attempting to pacify him, urging Patil to submit his own list of beneficiaries and assuring him that houses would be allotted to those names as well.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.